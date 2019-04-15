Nokia rocks market with the 1 plus

HMD Global has released its latest entry-level smartphone: Nokia 1 Plus. The new device brings solid imaging in a high-quality design, with a big screen so that you are able to enjoy all your favourite apps and games, along with the latest Android (Go edition) features like Google Assistant Go.

Modern design and quality combined with a big, bright screen

The Nokia 1 Plus brings a progressive and cutting-edge design to the value segment. Using innovative materials with 3D tooling, it achieves a gorgeous textured nano-pattern at the back that cups the phone all the way to the display.

Its polycarbonate shell is inherently coloured rather than painted (colour runs through so doesn’t show white when nicked or scratched), providing a unique texture for a sophisticated look and feel.

Capture stunning selfies with the Beautify feature

The new front camera comes with an enhanced ‘Beautify feature’. It lets fans to perfect selfies even more, allowing them to enhance natural features by smoothing their appearance and bringing out their brightest side. The phone comes powered an advanced MediaTek quad-core CPU, designed to deliver improved image quality with colour-adaptive noise reduction, offering a solid imaging experience in an accessible package for better pictures all round.

Pure, secure and up-to-date Android 9 Pie (Go edition)

Now running the latest Android 9 Pie (Go edition), the Nokia 1 Plus is optimised to deliver a smooth and responsive experience that gets better over time. You also get even more space for your photos and videos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos1. Android 9 Pie (Go edition) apps are designed to run faster and consume less data.