Here’s why suicides, murders are dogging our relationships

There was a time when married women would proudly take up their husbands name and even go to the extent of changing names in their IDs to seal their new acquired status. Pre-nuptials agreements were a taboo, because how do you foresee separation when you hadn’t even lived a day in marriage. A Nigerian mumma would scream “tufyakwa!” to that.

Enter this ‘hooking up’ generation. A generation where anything goes wrong in a relationship and someone commits suicide. And another hacks the other with an axe (why he chose an axe in this time and age, the universe will never know). A relationship goes sour and one party stabs the other 21 times. It goes sour somewhere else and another jumps off a 14 storey building.

Welcome to the generation where we have zero shock absorbers, we’re not prepared. We’re not prepared for the sacrifices, for the compromises, for the disappointments. We wake up one morning and we want to be #couplegoals. But we’re not ready to invest all that it takes to make a relationship work. We want everything easy.

We are quitters. All it takes is a single ‘for worse’ to make us crumble into tiny irreplaceable pieces. And we end someone’s life because, they were unfaithful, they came home drunk, or they didn’t accept that proposal, because you sold a piece of land, two goats, three chicken, a calf… and oh, two quails to educate them and now, they want nothing to do with you.

It can’t be love we’re looking for, only excitement, thrill in life and the tutakula pilau lini pressure. But we don’t want the boring life. We don’t want a partner for life, just someone who can make us feel alive at the now moment. When the excitement fades, we discover nobody ever prepared us for the ‘worse’. We look for instant gratification in everything we do – the things we post on the gram and the people we choose to ‘hook up’ with.

We believe in having ‘options’. We are ‘social’ people. We believe more in meeting people than getting to know them. We get into relationships at the slightest attraction and step out, the moment we find ‘someone better’. We don’t want to bring out the best in that one person. We want them to be perfect. We date a lot of people, but rarely give any of them a real chance. We’re disappointed in everyone. Apparently, nothing’s worth our time and patience – not even relationships.

And that’s why you’ll see young people either committing suicide or hacking others to death, because they were not prepared for that relationship. We want to last long in our relationships just like our folks, but we don’t have half the patience they had. We commit into a relationship, but no skin to take or absorb infidelity, disappointment and the baggage that the other party carries. If only we went in prepared, no woman would have to stab a man 21 times. And no man will have to travel from Thika to Eldoret to hack a defenseless woman with an axe?