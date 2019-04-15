Kenyan varsity boosts primary school in Rwanda

James Wakahiui

Pupils from a primary school in Rwanda are set to get another classroom block with the capacity for 46 pupils courtesy of Mount Kenya University (MKU.

The new building at Groupe Scolaire de Gahanga will be fully furnished with desks, chairs and a water collection tank by the opening of the second term. The idea to construct the new smart classroom was born when the university’s chairman and founder, Prof Simon Gicharu, met with the Mayor of Kicukiro and discussed education in the district.

“I am really happy and I thank MKU for the support they are giving us in the education sector. When we met with the founder of MKU, he asked me where we needed support and I suggested the education sector. The classrooms at Gahanga are congested so Prof Gicharu offered to build a smart class for the school,” said the mayor.

Construction commenced in February this year and is likely to be complete by the end of May. While inspecting the site recently, the MKU Rwanda Vice Chancellor Prof Edwin Odhuno praised the speed at which work was being done and promised future cooperation between the school and the university.

“What we are doing is supporting pupils and students in education sector and Gahanga needed the smart classroom to reduce on the congestion. Am happy that the construction is on time and we shall continue to give support where necessary as a way of giving back to society,” said Prof Odhuno.

The headmaster of G S Gahanga School, Felix Niyitegeka, thanked MKU for the building a classroom at a crucial time and asked for more donations.