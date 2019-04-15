Entertainment galore as curtains fall on national drama festival MasiPeopleDailyKe

Yusuf Masibo

The 60th edition of Kenya National Drama and Film Festival came to an end on Friday, with the winners taking home trophies and cash awards.

Top performers in the 10- day event also entertained Deputy President William Ruto who closed the fete on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta who was away on a State visit to Mauritius island.

Earlier on Thursday, the winners had show-cased their items before Principal Secretary for Basic Education Belio Kipsang.

Hosted at both Kibabii University and Kibabii Diploma College, this was the first such festival to be held in Bungoma county. Participants included students from colleges and secondary schools as well as pupils from primary and Early Childhood Development Education schools.

The overall winner among primary schools was Lakewood from Nairobi as Nanyuki High emerged surprise winner in the secondary schools category. Moi High School Kabarak, Nakuru Lions and Bishop Kano took the first, second and third positions in the play category among primary schools.

The best cultural dancers at primary level were Namakhele and Arap Moi while Liganwa and Dagoretti High schools won top prizes in the secondary schools category. Students from Kenyatta and Zetech universities were judged the best college dancers.

The top solo verse award went to Nayamasare Primary while the best feature was won by Nguruka Primary. At individual level, Pande Chivatsi of Chavakali High School was judged the best actor as Jessicah Akelo of Riara Springs walked away with the best actress award. The best female soloist was Beatrice Wendy from Ng’iya Girls while the best boy was Kivaywa Secondary’s Collins Nyongesa.

For the film category, the University of Nairobi presented the best documentary. St Martins School for the Deaf won the National Cohesion and Integration award while MCK Kianjai was voted the best play in the Clean Contest and Campaign Against HIV category.

Memorable occasions for the audience who had jammed Kibabii’s Main Hall included a standing ovation for Christ the King Primary of Bungoma county who presented a choral verse about how parents were using books from the street to cheat. The crowd kept bursting into uncontrollable laughter and finally demanded a repeat performance. Bowing to popular demand, the organisers called the children back to the stage.

Congratulating the participants and the organisers, PS Kipsang called on schools to ensure they buy only books approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. “Ensure you use books that have been properly assessed for the implementation of the new Competence Based Curriculum,” he told teachers.

“We need to secure the future of our children by buying books that have been approved otherwise we will be inculcating these children with the wrong information,” he said.