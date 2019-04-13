Green Commandos seek support to stay afloat

National Super League (NSL) outfit Green Commandos head coach Hesbon Nyabinge has warned that the team’s problems and struggles will only if well wishers and corporatEs comes on the board.

Speaking from their training ground at Kakamega School ahead of their away match against Nairobi Stima, Nyabinge revealed that it is not only about the playing unit but a collective responsibility to all stakeholders.

“Some individuals or rather Kakamega School alumni and friends have come on board and remained very much supportive but with latest financial difficulties affecting the country whatever they are chipping in is just a drop in the sea.

“Having been a player and coach at these top levels the quality we have in the team has got nothing to do with the results being posted it’s all about motivation. That is what is lacking currently in our team.

“Apart from students we have roped in some good players from the community who have their families to look after at times without anything in their pockets. It gets difficult and affects the focus,” said Nyabinge.

However Nyabinge who is not giving up on surviving relegation has vowed to use the little resources at his disposal to steer the team out of the danger zone and urged the players to continue giving their best in the remaining matches.

“We shall only attract sponsorship if only we maintain good results despite the challenges. We approach each match as final with great concentration, determination and hard work coupled with good luck.

“Let me also single out the school for praise for offering the great support despite the lean budget they are operating on. We will soldier on and fight to the bitter end,” Nyabinge vowed.