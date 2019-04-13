Wazito fall to Eldoret Youth, fail to go top

Wazito failed to overcome a gritty Eldoret Youth on Friday after losing 2-1 thus missing out on top spot in the National Super League (NSL).

The result left them stuck at third spot on 52 points; a scenario, which leaders Ushuru and Nairobi Stima to pull clear when they play their round 26 matches Saturday.

The duel, which was contested on the uneven Eldoret Showground turf played to the disadvantage of the free, flowing style Wazito is accustomed to thus the struggle. The hosts planted a strong defence and ensured their long balls had direction and the man marking of the danger men for Wazito was excellent. Their consolation goal was scored late in the first half courtesy of Joseph Waithira.

At Camp Toyoyo, Thika United coach Vincent Nyaberi bemoaned lack of character and lapse in concentration in the 2-2 draw against Administration Police. After a barren first half, a goal splurge was to be witnessed in the second halfwith each side coming back rejuvenated thus the contest sprung to gear.

A misplaced pass off Herbert Okoth invited the tireless Mohammed Ibrahim to run through from the right wing with his cross off the face of goal, tapped in by Musa Ismael in the 48th minute.

AP forwards Abbas Karim and Hillary Otieno was troublesome but the backline of Thika United held firm. An off the ball elbow by AP skipper Nicholas Asumwa on Thika’s goalkeeper Paul Lumbasio in the 57th minute earned him a straight red card.

In the 71st minute another fine cross from Ibrahim was tapped in from close range in the 71st minute. However the last quarter AP picked up and scored two goals through Otieno’s brace much to the relief of coach Samson Gitau.