Ingwe claws sharpen after rejuvenation

Rejuvenated Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards are set to unleash Paul Were on 2006 league winners Sony Sugar when the two clash in a highly-billed match at Awendo’s Green stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Were joined Andre Casa Mbungo’s revolution in mid-season from Greek side FC Trikala but sat out Wednesday draw with Kakamega Homeboyz. The flamboyant winger’s return to the den is expected to inject power and pace in Leopards’ attack and introduction against Sony in their cauldron of Awendo could not be better.

Sony are on a roll having picked six points on the road and would want to inflict revenge on Ingwe who profited from an own goal to claim three points during their first leg meeting. Victories over Posta Rangers and Mathare United have Sony sitting seven points better than Leopards in the league table.

The Migori County outfit is reaping from a crop of young, vibrant players with a sprinkling of experienced stars and a pragmatic coach who has shaped a really exciting unit out of the squad. Ingwe on the other hand have tapped Casa Mbungo’s brilliant and fearless approach and have not lost in their last five matches.

The club fortified a leaky backline by acquiring defenders David Ochieng and Kayumba Soter in mid-season. They have significantly reduced the number of goals conceded but now face a dynamic opponent in Sony Sugar.

‘We are taking the fight to them. There is no room for fear because our confidence is on the rise and we must play bravely to reap from it. So while we respect Sony Sugar we also are very confident of our abilities and are going for nothing short of a victory,’ Casa Mbungo said

In Machakos, second-placed Sofapaka could close the gap between them and Gor Mahia to just one point if they overcome promoted KCB. Sofapaka were lucky to escape with a point against Ulinzi Stars in their mid-week fixture following a barren draw in which the soldiers scored but we erroneously chalked off for offside.

The team’s financial instability saw them lose defender Soter to Ingwe with more players looking for a way out in July should the situation fail to improve. KCB have been average since regaining promotion and narrowly lost to Tusker on Wednesday. The bankers want a quick rebound against the title chasing Sofapaka.