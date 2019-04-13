Ruto directs Education, ICT ministries to promote local film industry

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday directed the ministries of Education and Information and Communications Technology to formulate a framework for the promotion of local film industry.

He said the industry has the potential to create 600,000 job opportunities but it was being under-exploited.

“We can create wealth out of the creative economy. But that chance is slipping away because of lack of clarity and confusion on what we need to do,” said Ruto.

He spoke on Friday during the closure of the Kenya National Drama Festival State Concert at Kibabii University in Bungoma County.

Ruto, who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at the function, was accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha, Education PS Belio Kipsang, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), John Waluke (Sirisia), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Kiarie (Dagoreti South) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

In the speech read on his behalf by Ruto, Uhuru said the government was focused on ensuring successful delivery of the Competence-Based Curriculum.

“I urge the Teachers Service Commission to ensure the training of teachers planned for April and subsequent school holidays succeeds,” he said.

Uhuru said the roll-out of the new curriculum will ultimately proceed faster when learners, teachers, and parents are sufficiently sensitised. He added that talented artists should be harnessed in their tender ages.

While lauding participants for their “cutting-edge” performance, Magoha said his ministry was keen at recruiting, nurturing and ensuring that talents are fully exploited.

He said the creative sector had already been made part of the new education curriculum so that classrooms can be turned into laboratories for young ones to realise their talents. Wangamati asked both national and county governments to work together to have a structured talent management.