Kenya lauds people of Sudan over Bashir’s ouster

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has issued a statement in support of the people of Sudan following the peaceful removal of long serving President Omar Al-Bashir from power.

In the statement, Kenya has called upon the people of Sudan to uphold the rule of law and chart their political future through inclusive dialogue in respect to the country’s Constitution.

It further acknowledged the volatility of the current political situation, which calls for utmost restraint from all parties.

“Sudan is an important State in the region whose stability is vital to international peace and security. Kenya is confident Sudanese people will find a quick solution to the current situation,” read part of the statement.