MCAs move to address rising insecurity in Nairobi CBD

Mercy Salisi

Traders and pedestrians within the city centre have decried the increase in cases of mugging in the Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Residents lament that street muggings are particularly high at night because of lack of streetlights and an influx of street urchins.

Identified as the most notorious spots a Tom Mboya, River Road and Moi Avenue streets as well as Odeon Cinema bus terminus, Haille Sellasie Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Kenyatta Avenue near GPO, Kimathi Street, Jevanjee Gardens area and Globe Cinema roundabout.

The incidents have prompted Nairobi Central Ward MCA Daniel Ngegi to seek the intervention of the county government leadership to light up the city and improve security in the CBD.

Nominated MCA Emily Odenje said a motion would be presented at the County Assembly to enhance security.

Deputy Speaker John Kamangu, (Ruai Ward), directed a report be brought to the Assembly floor two weeks after recess, which ends on April 23.