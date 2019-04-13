Kirinyaga deputy governor, Woman Rep clash over toxic rice

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and County Woman Representative in the National Assembly Wangui Ngirichi on Friday publicly differed over the toxic rice impounded in Mwea constituency last week.

Ndambiri said Ngirichi sneaked in the rice, which had been condemned as unfit for human consumption, into the county.

He absolved himself from blame and accused the politician of politicising the matter. Last week, a contingent of police officers led by Mwea East Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Edwin Chambali raided an abandoned house in Kimbimbi and impounded 1,080 bags of rice labelled as imported from Pakistan.

On Wednesday Ngirichi claimed Ndambiri had been arrested after police established that he was the owner of the consignment.

She claimed the deputy governor and his wife had won a tender to supply rice to the county hospital. Ndambiri dismissed the allegations as petty politics aimed at mudslinging his name.