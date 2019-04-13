Security apparatus deployed to rescue abducted Cuban doctors

Timothy Simwa and Alvin Mwangi

Security apparatus have been deployed to intensify the search of two Cuban doctors abducted in Mandera County on Friday morning.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government reiterated its commitment in ensuring the safe return of the two doctors who were abducted on their way to work.

The two have been described as diligent since their deployment and have served the people of Mandera with due dedication and professional efficacy.

Earlier, police spokesperson Charles Owino said the doctors, who were accompanied by two police officers, were ambushed at around 9am. During the incident, an Administration Police was shot dead.