Maraga issues guidelines to address backlog of cases

Chief Justice David Maraga has directed Court of Appeal judges to ensure all cases are heard and determined in one year.

Speaking during the opening of the refurbished Court of Appeal chambers in Mombasa, Maraga said backlog of cases has continued to slow down the administration of justice.

Maraga said the Judiciary is currently battling with a backlog of 4,000 cases pending in the Court of Appeal, which “must be cut down to clear the backlog.”

“We intend to close all cases which are five years and older by the end of this year. From there, we want to make the maximum period for a case to be concluded at the Court of Appeal to just one year,” said Maraga.

He said countries with strong economies attract investors because they are expeditious in their administration of justice.

“Investors prefer countries like Singapore because in case they are embroiled in legal matters, the issues are addressed within the shortest possible time,” he said.

While noting that there are only 19 Court of Appeal judges, the CJ said plans are underway to admit 11 more to facilitate speedy conclusion of cases.