Court orders IPOA to probe alleged police harassment

The High Court has compelled Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate complaints by Nairobi businessman Harish Kanji Patel against two senior police officers over alleged extortion.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya said the agency must conduct an independent probe into allegations by Patel, director of Intcon Africa Ltd, that Officer Commanding Langata Police Station and the Criminal Investigations Officer violated his constitutional rights and unlawfully interfered with his business transactions.

Nyamweya said the outcome of the investigations and appropriate recommendations to the relevant authorities should be forwarded to Patel within 90 days.

The judge said the agency failed to exercise its statutory power and duties by delegating the responsibility to the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service after Patel lodged a formal complaint on February 20, last year.

IPOA’s core mandate is to investigate complaints related to disciplinary or criminal offences committed by any member of the police force and makes recommendations for necessary action to be taken.

Patel’s lawyer, Macharia Kahonge, said the two senior officers were still harassing and extorting money from his client.

The court heard that Patel was first arrested at Buffalo Bar on March 12, 2017, and forced to sign cheques and a formal commitment to repay the debt accruing from the sale of six vehicles valued at Sh20 million.

After his release, DCIO Fatuma Hadi and two other officers, reportedly took him to Kilimani police station where he was forced to sign more cheques and effect electronic money transfer to Creative Joiners Ltd.

Patel, through his lawyer, made a formal complaint to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and requested IPOA to investigate improper use of police powers.