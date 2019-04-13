Matiang’i moves to speed up Huduma Namba registration

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday said the government will increase National Integrated Identity Management Systems (NIIMS) registration points in Kisii county.

Inspecting registration in the county, Matiang’i appealed to residents to shun propaganda and urged them to register and get their Huduma Namba to enhance government’s service delivery.

He said registration would reduce the number of documents held by individuals, adding that it will curb graft.

“ I want you to lead in registration. Do not be cheated that DNA is required during the exercise. Nobody has been asked for blood samples to be registered. Those are lies,” he said.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner James Kianda, County Commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and Governor James Ongwae accompanied Matiang’i. Kigochi said by Thursday, more than 25,000 had registered.