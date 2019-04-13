Treat drug abuse as social problem and not crime, says Nacada

Zaddock Angira

Drug abuse and addiction should be a public health issue more than a law enforcement matter, the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has said.

Director Vincent Muasya yesterday said instead of jailing suspects of drug-related crimes, the courts could commit them to mandatory rehabilitation from drug or alcohol addiction.

Muasya, alias Chipukeezy, said the law that regulated narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances should be amended to provide for mechanisms to protect and safeguard the lives of people arrested in possession of drugs.

“Let us have an avenue where a judicial officer can commit an accused person to treatment and rehabilitation instead of locking them up in jail,” he said during a press conference in Nairobi.

He added that he was seeking the indulgence of Kenyans to initiate the review and amendment of laws that facilitate alcohol and drug abuse management.

“Of importance is to adopt and implement a public health-based approach that not only recognises abuse as a disease, but one that affords persons with substance use disorders with necessary treatment and care that they need,” he said.