Government urged to zero-rate tax on Sacco dividends

Newly introduced taxes on sacco members’ dividends may discourage new registrations to co-operative societies.

Amica Sacco chief executive officer James Mbui said the increase, from five to 10 per cent, has drastically slashed net dividends payable to members.

Speaking during the sacco’s Annual General Meeting held in Murang’a town on Thursday, Mbui said taxing dividends will affect benefits for members who are already shouldering other taxes.

“For instance, most members of our sacco are farmers. They start paying taxes after selling their produce and even during the process of marketing, so taxing their contributions will adversely affect their financial status,” he said. The new tax on dividends took effect in January this year.