Gunmen attack two Cuban doctors in Mandera

The National Police Service has launched investigations into the abduction of two Cuban doctors in Mandera County.

Yesterday, police spokesperson Charles Owino said the doctors, who were accompanied by two police officers, were ambushed on Friday morning. During the incident, an Administration Police was shot dead.

“The doctors were abducted on their way to work at around 9am. The vehicle that was ferrying them has since been recovered”, said Owino.

Preliminary investigations have led to the arrest of the driver to provide more information.

The two, Landy Rodriguez, a surgeon, and Herrera Correa, a general practitioner, are alleged to have revealed that they were unsettled while working in the region before the incident occurred.

Mandera County has been the scene of frequent attacks in which dozens of civilians and security personnel have been killed.

Witnesses said the assailants waylaid the doctors before opening fire and bundling the medics in their vehicle before speeding off.

The fate of the foreign medics was not immediately clear but police have recovered the Mandera County government van that was ferrying them before the ambush.

Owino said the Kenya Defence Forces, various units of Kenya Police and Kenya Police Reservists had been dispatched to Mandera to intensify the search.

The two doctors are among 100 who arrived in the country last June to offer specialised medical care across the country.