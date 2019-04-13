Farmers to reap big from Sh22 billion World Bank grant

Githinji Mwangi

Small-scale farmers will benefit from a Sh22 billion grant from the World Bank. Senior agricultural economist James Muli disclosed that so far, the funds have been disbursed to 21 counties among them Kirinyaga, Embu, Samburu and Makueni.

He said the project, dubbed National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project, would take five years to complete.

The project is aimed at empowering women, youth and the disabled engaged in farming. “We shall not dictate to the farmers on what to do. The farming activities should emanate from the farmers themselves,” he told the press on Friday in Kirinyaga during a five-day capacity building workshop.

National coordinator John Kimani said each county is required to come up with four farming activities for implementation.

“In total, we plan to have 85 farming activities which include dairy, tomato and avocado farming,” said Kimani. “I am co-ordinating the project on behalf of the government and everything will be done in a transparent manner,” he added.