Betway bets big on Tannahill Shield tournament at Royal

Gaming firm Betway Kenya has partnered with the Royal Nairobi Golf Club as the primary sponsor of the 95th Tannahill Golf Tournament. The 2019 Tannahill event is scheduled to tee off on April 19 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Course.

Nine of the top clubs from Nairobi, Western and Coast will compete over three rounds with the final round being played on 21 April. The overall winners of the tournament will be awarded the Tannahill Shield and secure bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Qualification into the Tannahill Golf Tournament is by invitation-only from a field of best amateurs in the country. “Betway Kenya is keen on supporting sporting talent and the Tannahill Golf Tournament offers us a great opportunity to support young players,” said Leon Kiptum, Country Manager, Betway Kenya.

“We take pride in supporting these great players who we believe will go on to play in other major tournaments around the world,’’ he added.

Betway continues to extend their commitment to different sporting communities including soccer, rugby, volleyball, golf and many others.

Early last month, the company sponsored the Detour Match Play Championship Golden League, one of the top amateur golf tournaments in the country.

Other projects include the Betway Talent Search, promoting women’s volleyball and sponsoring the Deaf Football Federation (DFF).

“The Tannahill Shield gives Royal the opportunity to host Kenya’s top golfers in a weekend of comradeship, sport and friendship. This year, we are very fortunate to be generously sponsored by Betway and Jamii Telecommunications Limited without whom all this would not be possible’’ said Bernard Mwaura, captain, Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The tournament will be open to the public throughout its course. -GIBO ZACHARY