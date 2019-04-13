Wahome Academy ventures where few dare

Like the Rose Naliaka Academy which has had a long-standing reputation for producing golfers of national repute, Alice Wahome’s contribution towards junior development speaks volumes.

There was a time when the Kenya national junior team was entirely drawn from the coast, thanks to her unswerving support which has helped many youngsters from the coast realise their potential in golf.

“I have a lot of passion for the juniors. I wake up every morning striving to make a difference in junior development,” said Wahome.

For a long period, her production line has contributed immensely towards bolstering Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) player base.

Her son Mathew Wahome is a beneficiary of the programme. Mathew became the youngest ever player in the history of Kenyan golf to win the Burry Cup, not a mean achievement for a junior player.

Graced Kenya Open

During Mathew’s time, there were five other great players who dominated the game at junior level. They were Jeremy Wahome, Adel Balala, Tahir Mohamed, John Mburu, Roy Maina and Emmanuel Lumatete.

However, there was a vacuum of sorts when the entire group proceeded for university education abroad.

“That time the Mombasa Tannahill team was almost an all-juniors affair. This actually encouraged and challenged other clubs to start incorporating their top juniors into the Tannahill team which has for many years remained a preserve for seniors,” added Wahome.

Youngsters from her Nyali stable, who lived their dream to grace the prestigious Kenya Open in the European Challenge Tour era, are Agil-Is-Haq, his son Wahome who played in the 2016 edition, and the reigning Kenya Matchplay champion Daniel Nduva, now a leading off-scratch amateur in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (formerly Goty).

With previous Nyali youngsters having already registered impressive marks at the highest level, a new group of juniors are electrifying the greens and fairways of the Par 71 North Coast course.

At 13, Andrew Wahome was among six players picked from Nyali for the 2019 KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am which incidentally is a round of the prestigious Sunshine Tour, the biggest in Africa. The young Wahome, a younger sibling to Mathew, earned the slot upon winning the Junior Trophy at the second round of the KCB Road to The Masters.

Current juniors

In the Karen Masters, Andrew will be joining overall winner Joyce Masai, men’s winner Joseph Oluoch, guest winner Fred Wagura (Golf Park), Wildcard Abubakar Bajaber (picked from a lucky dip of cards in the “19th hole”) and staff winner Ibrahim Lande who is the KCB Bank Platinum Relations Manager.

Other juniors from Nyali currently giving seniors a run for their money include Zayan Din, Rumil Jayasinghe (15), Nathan Ng’weno (15 ) and Alyssa Jamal who is 14. Andrew is playing off handicap seven, Zayan is off 13, Rumil 20, Nathan 17 and Alyssa off 15.

The current juniors have also had the opportunity of interacting with the game in overseas academies. Zayan went to TGSE golf academy in South Africa while Andrew and Nathan attended the GARY PLAYER World of Golf in South Africa. Alyssa attended a golfing school in Canada and is one such dedicated junior from the Nyali stable.