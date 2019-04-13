Laiser Hill, Kaya Tiwi to defend basketball title in tournament ender

Boys’ basketball defending champions Laiser Hill and their girls’ counterparts Kaya Tiwi are in the running for another title as they face Dagoretti and Buru Buru respectively.

Laiser Hill qualified for the finals after seeing off newbies Agoro Sare 82-53 while Kaya dominated St Bridgits in a 70-38 outcome.

Laiser started the match strongly scoring 25 points against Agoro’s 12 and added 21 for 16 in the second period for a first half lead of 18 points.

Agoro stood no chance against the former champions who are chasing their third consecutive title as they were outscored at 36 against 25 points in the second half.

On their part, Dagoretti booked their maiden finals slot after a 67-44 routing of Alliance High. The school set foot at the nationals last year where they lost all their group stage matches.

“We regrouped and used the experience in last year’s competitions to prepare for a better show this year, “ said team captain Churchill Odhiambo.

On their part, Kaya Tiwi booked the finals slot after a 23-10, 18-7, 17-10 and 12-11 whitewash of St Bridgits to land their arch rivals Buru Buru who beat Tigoi 59-47.

The girls’ title campaign is bound to be an interesting feat as Kaya chase their fourth consecutive title while Buru Buru hope to clinch the title that has eluded them since 2000. During their group stage encounter, Kaya won by two baskets in a 53-49 result.

Meanwhile, debutants Mbooni Boys gave the big boys a run for their money as they announced their arrival in the handball scene by booking a finals slot and consequently an East Africa slot on their first attempt.

Gerald Juma’s charges beat Mang’u 19-15 and will play holders Kimilili who thrashed White House 31-7. The finals is a repeat of a group stage match that the defending champions won 38-19.

“The only advantage my opponents have is experience since I have been with these players and I know what they are capable of and what my players can do,” said coach Juma.

In the girls’ finals, holders Kamusinga play Kirandich from Rift valley after dumping out last season’s finalists Sega Girls in the semis. Kirandich won 21-17 against Kirigara.