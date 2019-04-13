Upper Hill scoop schools 15s title

Two unconverted tries from Brian Kimani and Calvin Kaindi on either halves of the rugby seven’s finals handed Upper Hill their maiden title in the shorter version of the game.

Thomas Walgwe’s charges dethroned Laiser Hill in a 10-5 outcome to become the first team to be declared champions at the 2019 edition of the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) Term One games.

Laiser drew first blood five minutes into the first half through and unconverted Brunson Madigu try but Upper levelled matters before the break. The second half went Upper Hill’s way, scoring their second, as Laiser looked to struggle with defence.

“This was anyone’s match and I am glad my boys played their game and remained calm even when they were trailing. We had little time to switch from 15s to Sevens after the regional but we worked on the essentials and our hard work and resilience has paid off,” said coach Thomas Walgwe.

The school last reached the finals in 2016 where they were beaten by Laiser Hill and this was sweet revenge for the holders.

“When we lost in the regional 15s finals, we were told we would be crazy to think of succeeding in Sevens. But we dared to dream and we are keeping that dream alive as we hope to clinch a double when we go to Tanzania where we are likely to play Laiser Hill again, “ added Walgwe.

On his part, Laiser Hill coach Kevin Atandi, whose plans for a second double were thwarted by ‘Upper’ says it was a bad day in the office for them while insisting that they will focus on retaining their East Africa title.

“It was a bad day for us. My players chose to play Upper Hill’s game and that put pressure on us. By the time they were trying to switch back it was too late. Injuries also played a part in our loss too.

The absence of Nicholas Kato, one of our most experienced players, who sustained a neck injury during the semis match and another injury during the finals match had me change my line up and that affected our effectiveness,” said Atandi.

He said: “We got to the balls and did everything right but our finishing was poor.” Team captain Daniel Katerega says that they made mistakes in defence as well as gave away penalties and it came back to bite. However, he is confident they will correct their mistakes and defend their East Africa title.

Meanwhile, in rugby 15s, Timothy Lugalia powered debutants Dagoretti past Kangaru High as the Nairobi representatives won 33-0 to book their maiden slot to the finals at the nationals.

Lugalia made one try and managed four conversions for 13 points while Lucas Oyugi, captain Benson Salem, Terrick Osundwa and Gravine George made a try each for the final score.

Dagoretti play 2017 winners Kakamega School who beat Central’s Alliance 22-8 in the other semis for a finals berth a slot to the East Africa games.