St Antony’s, Kamusinga renew hockey rivalry

National and East Africa hockey boys’ champions St Antony Boys Kitale will renew rivalry with 2016 champions Friends School Kamusinga in Saturday’s final that has all the ingredients of a thriller.

The holders qualified for the finals after beating St Charles Lwanga from the host region 2-0. Goals from Oscar Kiptoo three minutes into the third quarter and a second from Walter Wanyonyi in the 44th minute gave Kevin Lugalia’s charges the winner.

On their part, Kamusinga had to rely on a 3-0 win on post match penalties against Meru School to book the finals slot after a one all draw in regulation time.

“It has been an interesting journey coming to the nationals and getting to the finals and I can only credit it on favour from God. We have been taking it one match at a time and I hope things work for us in the finals, “ said coach Lugalia.

Kamusinga have been on the nationals and East Africa stage for several years, boasting 10 titles, six of which were won back -to- back from 2003 to 2008 before St Antony dethroned them for their maiden title.

“This pairing has always been a derby and one can’t put their money on any team this early. However, we have confidence in being the defending champions and we intent to maximise on that tag, “ said Lugalia.

The holders are chasing their third consecutive title and their fourth overall. At the same time, they will be looking for another double when they travel to Tanzania for the regional games.

“We are already in the East Africa competitions and we are likely to play Kamusinga again at that level. However, we take it one match at a time and hope to retain our titles, “ Lugalia further said.

In the girls’ finals 2017 winners St Cecilia Misikhu and 2014 champions St John’s Kaloleni lock horns for the 2019 bragging rights.