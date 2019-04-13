Relay slots in sight

A battle of wits is in the offing as Athletics Kenya (AK) selects a team for the World Relay Championships slated for Yokohama, Japan on May 10-11.

AK is expected to name 30 athletes after Saturday’s National Relay Series trials that will be held at the Lorna Kiplagat Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Paul Mutwii, AK senior vice president, says four athletes in each of the six categories will be selected.

The 2x2x400m, which requires both members of the team, male and female, to run two 400m legs of a relay as well as mixed shuttle hurdle relay, that will involve two men and two women on each team running 110m legs, are the new events introduced in the championships.

Once again, 2011 world youth 400m silver medallist Alphas Kishoyian is among the athletes to watch in the trials.

The 24-year-old, who has represented Kenya in the previous two editions of the championships in Nassau, Bahamas is oozing confidence but will have to contend with stiff competition from 2016 national 400m champion Aron Koech and Jared Momanyi.

US-based Emmanuel Korir is also another one to look out for at the event set to attract 150 sprinters.

“I want to go a step further by challenging for a medal at the world stage,” said Kishoiyan, who was part of Team Kenya that finished sixth in the 4x400m mixed relay in the 2017 edition in Nassau.

Mutwii, who is also in charge of competitions, says the trials were taken to Iten because the tartan track is standard according to IAAF’s requirement. -AMOS ABUGA