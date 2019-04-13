Wazalendo bank on Baraza against Strath

AMOS ABUGA

Wazalendo will be counting on the heroics of their new signing Dunston Baraza when they take on former champions Strathmore University ‘Gladiators’ in a Kenya Hockey men’s Premier League match set for City Park Stadium on Saturday evening.

The former Multimedia University (MMU) forward has already scored two crucial league matches for second placed Wazalendo.

The headline match of the weekend is one of the 14 matches that have been lined up across all the five leagues in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU). Of the fixtures, nine will be played at City Park Stadium, while the other five will be distributed to Nakuru, Kisimu, Mombasa and Bungoma.

While Wazalendo are unbeaten two games to the season, the students on the other hand are win-less having lost 2-0 to surprise league leaders Western Jaguars two weeks ago.

The 2016 winners under the tutelage of national men’s coach Meshack Senge will be weary of the dangers of losing yet another match so early in the season.

The other men’s premier league match will see Parklands who lost 2-1 to Jaguars last weekend play Greensharks in a late kick off at the City Park Stadium on Sunday evening.

In the women’s premier league, Strathmore University’s scorpion can move to the top of the table standings with a win over new comers Lakers on Saturday.

The students who are third on the log with three points thumped Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) 9-0 last month in their only match so far.

Lakers who settled for a 1-1 with Sliders last weekend in Kisumu will win their tour of the city when they face Kenya University on Sunday.