Deja vu as Shujaa visit Singapore

Sevens rugby team kicks off their first quarterfinals appearance against England at 5.44am, a pool clash set to kick start their Singapore Sevens campaign at the National Stadium, the eighth stop of the HSBC World Sevens Series.

Shujaa come off 10th place finish in Hong Kong sevens last weekend for an amassed 23 points tally having bruised Canada 19-0 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals but lost to 12-21 to Japan in the cup semis to pick five points to oust this weekend pool rivals, Wales from position 13 (up by a place), Japan climbing a place to occupy Shujaa’s previous 14th seat as Wales dropped to sit 15th in the 16-team competition.

Shujaa lastly lost 36-7 to England in Hamilton leg on January 27, a second straight loss to the English men this season.

England currently sits fifth on the log after a series of mixed results but with two impressive bronze medals in their catch this season off good runs in Dubai and Sydney, two of the three legs Shujaa has finished without a win.

Drawn in Group C alongside series leader USA and relegation-threatened Wales, Shujaa skipper and Hong Kong Sevens impact player Jeff Oluoch believes this will be one of their best outings this season.

“There is a positive mood in the camp ahead of the weekend plus the boys are getting into a good shape after Hong Kong. We have a feeling it’s going to be a good weekend for us, ” said Shujaa skipper Jeff Oluoch in an exclusive with People Daily sports.

USA won bronze in Hong Kong thanks to a 20-10 win over Samoa. USA had previously gone through a difficult time to make the cup quarter-final cut thanks to points difference having lost two pool matches to Wales (19-21) and England (22-28).

Against USA in the past this season, Kenya has lost to USA in both instances but coach Paul Murunga charges will seek revenge boosted by six senior players who missed the earlier meetings.

Shujaa will then wrap up pool stages against Wales who will be out to survive relegation at 12.38pm. Wales won the most recent encounter against Kenya, a vengeful 19-14 score to put it at par against Shujaa. Kenya had in the first meeting walked away with a 33-26 win last December in Dubai.

Hong Kong sevens had a few positives for team Kenya despite bowing out of the competition at the Challenge Trophy semi-finals stage.

Kenya humbled Canada 19-0 in the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals for the sole win before losing 12-21 to Japan in the semis. Despite four losses, Shujaa skipper Jeff Oluoch managed to beat World rivals for the Impact player of the tournament with an unbeatable 26 carries to beat closest tied opponents by six points.