Say I do without breaking the bank.

Hellen Njeri

Most people have their wedding and anniversary ceremonies during school holidays to guarantee that most of your friends and family will attend. The upsurge of these types of events makes it harder to find affordable services for a beautiful ceremony. Some people have since opted for low season while the larger percentage still struggle with the few available service providers at exorbitant prices.

Here are some tactics you could employ to cut down the cost of your wedding and still have the experience of a lifetime.

1. GO FOR A SHORT GUEST LIST

Although you might be tempted to throw everyone you know on your guest list, that is not always a great idea. With each addition, the costs compound. You also run the risk of making the wedding less intimate. To save as much as you can, try inviting fewer people. Start by whittling your list down by 20 per cent then another 20 per cent.

2. ASK FOR HELP INSTEAD OF GIFTS

Music is crucial during this event, if you have got friends and family who can sing well or who can provide musical accompaniment for your ceremony. Some friends are also skilled photographers and can provide this service at minimal cost or totally as a gift. Asking family and friends to offer services that align with their talents in lieu of a gift is a great way to cut cost.

3. HOLD THE CEREMONY AT HOME, OR OUTDOORS.

Renting a building or function hall for your ceremony and reception can be very expensive. Instead, consider using your own home (or the home of a parent) for your ceremony, or perhaps a public park with a beautiful view. In each case, you can also have your reception outdoors, creating a picturesque, memorable ceremony while eliminating the cost of renting a venue.

If you go the outdoor route, however, it is better to have a back-up plan in case of bad weather; you do not want to get married in a downpour that leaves all your friends and family soaked. Church or school compounds make an excellent reception area that comes at a minimum cost.

4. DO THE CATERING YOURSELF

Explore caterers who are flexible so you can chip-in help from family and friends to reduce the cost. For example you can ask for the list of recipes and do the shopping yourself. You can provide some members of your family to assist in the serving and the less engaging kitchen work.

If this is not your forte, look around your community for a family-owned restaurant and ask the owners to cater your wedding. Family-owned restaurants are always the first place to check they will almost always go the extra mile to make your wedding special and are generally more understanding of your particular budget needs.

5. MAKE YOUR OWN INVITATIONS.

With a quality home printer and some time, you can make very classy invitation cards on your own. You can buy a proto-type design which is classy but simple: no pictures or anything just a very classic font and simple text. This will cost you quality paper and printing ink. Some sites also offer cheap wedding invitations you can order from the comfort of your home. Their options are not too fancy, but they will certainly do the trick.

6. STOCK THE BAR YOURSELF

Alcohol is a big expense when it comes to a lot of weddings, and it is also a big variable you can play around with to cut costs. Instead of opting for a full open bar, for instance, you can save money by offering just beer and wine, or a free cocktail hour followed by a cash bar. If you rent a function hall, ask if they will let you supply your own alcohol instead of using the venue’s, which can be a big money-saver.

Look for a well discounted liquor distributor in your area and stock up on the basics: red and white wine and a few types of beer at the very least. This also applies for soft-drinks. Keep in mind that while it is more cost-efficient to buy a keg of beer instead of cases, any leftover beer will go to waste, whereas you can store excess bottles for months.

7. BUY DRESSES OFF THE RACK AND ON SALE

If you want to save on bridesmaid dresses, try to avoid ordering custom dresses altogether. Instead, head to a few stores with dresses on sale and see if you can all find something “off the rack.” This works best if your colors are chosen ahead of time and if the store you are shopping at carries plenty of sizes. To minimize quarrelling within your wedding party, you can also shop ahead of time and only have them try on dresses you already approve of.