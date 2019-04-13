Meet Abraham Mbuthia CEO Uzapoint

W

hich is your latest gadget?

That must be my phone iPhone 6 Plus. I love it because it has a very good camera and I love taking pictures.

How does it help in your work?

The phone is good when it comes to replying to emails, backing up and retrieving my data from and to Google Drive and iCloud. With the kind of business that I am involved in, I needed a gadget that can handle bulk and huge files without disappointing.

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

That happens to be my laptop, a MacBook Pro, because of how expensive it was and just how much I rely on it in my day to day operations.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

An Infinix Hot 5 phone I had, it was just too slow.

Which of your gadgets do you value the most?

My phone and laptop because they cost me a small fortune and because of how much I depend on them for the smooth running of my business.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My laptop, it cost me a whooping Sh75,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

My phone, I use it during the day and at night, when in the office, when on transit and when I am home. It has multiple purposes.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

WhatsApp, it allows real-time communication and the sharing of documents, images, and links.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A phone and to be specific the iPhone X Max. Reason being that I would see through people’s eyes whenever they look at me to unlock me.

The gadget you can’t live without and why.

My phone. I use it everywhere. It is my backup for all the information I require to do my day’s operations.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I would upgrade from an iPhone 6Plus to an iPhone X Max so that I can keep up with the Apple pace of innovation.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or output?

I look for both brands and output. Brands give you some mental assistance of longevity and durability. Output solves at least almost all of your needs.

The gadgets you always wish you had?

iPhone X Max, Apple Watch Series 4 and MacBook Air 2018.