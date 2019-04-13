Family heirloom

ADALLA ALLAN

Why this car

This car has been in the family for over 35 years now. It was my dad’s first car in Kenya.

It had been sitting around in our garage for over 10 years without being used. I always had the dream to bring this car back on the road because of the sentimental values attached to it. I’ve always had a soft spot for classic cars.

Where was your first road trip with the car?

My first road trip with the car was to Machakos town. I wanted to see if the car after the restoration would bring me any issues on a long road trip so the furthest I could go was till Machakos. I’m really hoping I can do a longer road trip as soon as possible

What is the best thing/ most memorable thing that you have had with the ride?

Before I restored this, car my dad really doubted that I could drive it because it had no modern technology and also the fact that it has no power steering. He would always say, “how are you gonna drive such an old car?”, “You won’t even keep it for a year I bet.” And the first time I actually drove it, you should have seen his face

He was really shocked and proud at the same time.

Any modification done to the car?

No there are no modifications done to the car I’ve tried keeping it as original as possible. Still driving without a/c and airbags. I don’t see the point of you having such a beautiful car that is partially original.

What are some drawbacks about this car?

It’s a 50-year-old car so there are a few small issues that come up and we just tackle them ourselves. But the main drawback is ascending hills. It becomes a challenge because of the small engine. A 1300cc is not enough sometimes and I’m looking forward to get more power out of the engine in the near future.

Another draw back can be spare parts. Most of the spare parts for the car aren’t readily available so most of the time you end up importing them. But when you drive past people and they give you a big thumbs-up and smile, it cancels out for the drawbacks.

Did you know! Volkswagen means ‘the people’s car’ in German language and Volkswagen Beetle was the first car model built by Volkswagen and the second most sold car model in history after Toyota Corolla.