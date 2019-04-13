The club house as seen from the greens.

Lush sprawling green lawns rush to greet us as we drive into Thika Greens Resort. Set on a 1,700 acre property, Thika Greens Resort is slowly, but surely positioning itself as the place to go if one is thinking golf. With the increasing popularity and success of golf tourism, demand for good golf courses and great accommodation is also surging.

“There is so much potential for golf tourism in the country, look at Magical Kenya Open. We also just hosted the Inter-County Golf Tournament, where teams from different counties were able to enjoy and compete in our 18-hole course”, Minnie Ngina, the Business Developer explains.

We converse about this over tea, because teeing off in the middle of the day would mean leaving in the wee hours of the night, or morning, depending on the handicap of the people in our group. We learn that the golf course has been operational for five years now.

We also learn that the resort is slowly growing into a fully fledged hotel that will enable it to fully take advantage of the golf course and cater to more people. They currently have more than 20 rooms and a conferencing facility, which can host between 25 and 40 people.

After the crash course on the hotel and some cake, samosas and tea, we decide to go for a leisurely stroll and view the golf course while trying to gauge, however inaccurately, just how easy or hard it might be to tackle.

Thika Greens have an annual membership offer of Sh100,000. They, however, admit both members and non-members into their premises, though on certain days, there are areas on the restaurant side, which are reserved exclusively for members. They have club nights every Friday and Saturday for members and Kenya Golf Union Affiliates. If you are a non-member, you pay Sh1,500 on said days and standard green fees of Sh2,500 on other days.

So, if you belong to a chama and normally discuss the chama agenda over holes, this could be the getaway for you. You can extend the chama and make it a weekend event since there are lovely rooms whose design and décor is golf inspired.

All the rooms, whether standard or business, have a balcony which opens onto the green beyond. The beds are almost geometrically placed between two ornate lamps, with mood lighting begging to be switched on in the gypsum finish above the bed.

Each room has a large bath and toilet, with a wardrobe whose drawer handles are beautiful metallic golf balls. For a slice of this, you pay anything between Sh8,000 and Sh13,500 depending on if you are alone or with family and on the type of room you want.

We promise to come back if only to put a hole in one. After all, golf is an ageless sport in every sense of the game. Both young and old can play it and its popularity and prestige transcend times. All one needs to start off is a set of clubs, a pro to teach them and a good course.

We have done the hard job for you, we have gotten you the last two, now go get yourself a set of clubs. And if you cannot, at least go for a simple staycation at Thika Greens and enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful view. Your lungs and eyes will thank you.