Where eloping is embraced

You are a beautiful girl coming home from fetching water or firewood when the neighbourly handsome boy talks to you and promptly convinces you to elope with him. Or he might simply carry you off on his shoulders, with little talk. He does not take you to his mother’s house because that is where your parents will first look.

He instead takes you to his friend’s house. At what point he will deflower you in order to ensure that your parents do give you over to him when he asks them for your hand in marriage. I do not know. So I can lead you no further in this imaginative exercise.

I can, however, tell you of how this age-old tradition is still being practised in Maarifa village and how taking marriage into your own hands, pun intended, is highly encouraged and feted.

Near the mouth of River Tana, where the river pours into the vast ocean, there are a few villages which are inhabited by the Pokomo and the Orma. Though the only fact you may know about the Pokomo, is that we made one of their lullabies our National Anthem, they are crop growers who exist peacefully with their neighbours the nomadic herders, the Orma. Both cultures are steeped in tradition.

During a recent visit to Malindi, we had the pleasure of visiting an Orma village and witness an entire wedding ceremony, at least the final Day as the entire process to the wedding is long and drawn out, as it should be.

After the man chooses and takes into hiding the lady who he intends to marry, he is brought by his mother and father to the bride’s home for an introduction and bride price negotiation.

This is followed by an exchange of tobacco and honey on the following day to mark accord and agreement with the terms discussed. On the third day, a tobacco ring brought by the groom’s family is brought and shared out. Everyone tears a tobacco ring, which they put on their clothes.

The mother of the bride shares out honey while carrying a green branch, as a symbol of peace, an African version of the olive branch. Then follows what is called ibisa, a ceremony in which the father of the bride prays for the couple with his audience being the groom and his father and several men representing both sides.

The groom is given a milking gourd and taxed with finding a branch of the Thanisa. Thanisa is a special tree whose branch the bride and groom jump over when they, at last, get married and enter their new hut.

Two Thanisa branches are also placed on the path that leads to the girl’s homestead as if making a goalpost. The bride price, mainly cows, calves and goats, have to pass between the two branches so as to mark the change in ownership.

After the exchange of dowry, the wedding day is set. During the day, there is lots of dancing and singing with the men and the women dancing separately.

The women from the bride’s side are taxed with building a Mibuywa, a hut where the groom and bride will live for a week before they move to the groom’s homestead where they will start their own family.

The Mibuywa is built in a single day! It is clearly an action-packed wedding day, complete with the slaughtering of cows and revelling in the good fortune and the happy future of the lucky couple. We are happy to witness the very last day of the ceremony and leave enriched with culture and the smiles and vibrancy of the Orma still fresh in our mind’s eyes.

Experiencing other cultures gives us a better appreciation of our own; it shows us just how similar and different we can be, all at the same time.