“Radio for me is an escape. It’s where I get to become a character. I get to unleash all my personalities,” begins media personality Paul Mungala, as he sets the ingredients on the counter. We are to prepare beef osso bucco, an Italian comfort food that is best served with wine.

If you follow the Classic 105 presenter on social media, you’ll notice his passion for food and cooking. I was curious to know how he works out his various interests, particularly food and radio, and after many days of pestering him, he let me into his kitchen.

“There are days I am a husband, a father, a son, a friend, and sometimes, I am literally a judge and just point out people’s mistakes. What I love about it is the fact that I am in control every single time. I love the fact that I impact people’s lives.

There have been times people have told me that I have helped them through depression, especially when I share my personal stories,” he tells me, explaining that he has managed to save people from committing suicide twice, after having a conversation with them on air, something that motivates him to stay in radio. However, the main challenge he faces is content, as not every day is the same.

On some days, he finds himself working harder than usual to come up with great content. On other days, his personal issues get the best of him, and he finds it stressful to just get to work.

When he’s not on radio, Paul is an MC, voiceover artist, scriptwriter and also a motivational speaker. He has been travelling across Kenya to various schools speaking to students, mentoring them and encouraging parents and teachers to allow children to develop their talents.

He has partnered with likeminded people from different careers such as sports, arts, sciences and even the police and armed forces. Indeed, the definition of jack-of-all-trades.

The term ‘osso bucco’ means ‘hollowed bone’, which refers to the marrow-filled shank that the delicacy is prepared from. Paul tells me that people like making soup with it because it is rich in colour and bone. To make the osso bucco, he decided to choma it first because it has a lot of juice (blood).

The bone marrow in it is perfect for choma. He says the dish goes well with red wine as it is red meat, and the flavours interact better. White meat such as fish will work best with white wine because of the same reason.

ingredients

• Half a tablespoon of your favourite spices (chat masala, chillie, white pepper, black pepper, dhana jeera, garam masala)

• 1 can of Tusker beer

• Soy sauce

• 1kg of meat shanks with bone marrow

Method

Measure out all the spices into a bowl using a tablespoon. We used the ones listed in the ingredients.

Pour a few drops of soy sauce and mix them up.

Pour half a can of Tusker beer into the blend mix it all up with a spoon.

Place the meat into the solution and marinate for four hours in the fridge.

After that, arrange the meat on a platter and place in a preheated oven for 50 minutes at 240°.

Serve with ugali, potatoes or even bread, alongside kachumbari. Also, red wine is always good with red meat.