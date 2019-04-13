Women alcohol and sex.

NAILANTEI NORARI

It is not an uncommon sight to see an independent woman at a bar, with a red lip and a dark beer bottle in hand. It is also not uncommon to see memes, which show men as predatory alcohol buyers whose only goal is to get a woman drunk enough to not resist his advances.

We all know of women who have taken a few too many and ended up in a few, hopefully not so many, a strange bed. We are not talking about those women; we will leave karma (read STDs and unwanted pregnancies), life and men to teach them that pombe si uji.

Today we are talking about women who have learnt how to use alcohol as just one tool in their arsenal in the war against patriarchy.

Enter Angela. Angela is a waif, beautiful thing. She looks innocent, as if she is just seated at the bar in her petite frame and red lip waiting for a man to buy her a few drinks. A brazen egotistic man approaches her and offers to buy her a bottle of whatever she is drinking.

She is eating a medium rare steak. He thinks he would enjoy her almost as much as she is the steak. She asks for 18-year-old Glenfiddich. He orders it. After all, he will be the one enjoying both the single malt and the lady. She cannot possibly drink more than two fingers of Glen.

Fast forward to four hours later, macho guy is so drunk he is about ready to give Angela his house keys, car keys and ATM pins. She does not take them, even though she could righteously do so on behalf of all the ladies who fell for Glen and his brothers the mafisi team. Angela can drink anyone under the table. She walks away in a straight line, leaving him with a large bill, a possible hangover and a hard on.

Angela is just one woman who has learnt how to use patriarchy against itself, much like enticing a snake to bite its own tail. Today, many women wield alcohol with an almost admirable expertise. There are those who use it as liquid courage. Take just enough to give in to that long time crush without seeming loose or cheap.

They can blame wine or mixing drinks in the morning. They can also better focus on a mate’s sexual prowess without worrying too much about his squint eye. We all know a guy who is so good in the sack, but looks like he fell off five flights of stairs and got stepped on by a baby elephant after landing.

Alcohol makes it ok to indulge in the pleasure without the accompanying visuals. Wait, you don’t know such a guy, ugly yet so good at it you come back for more, but under cover of darkness and alcohol? No? Well, neither do I.

I certainly do not know about women who take a bit of alcohol and make out with their bffs. So that if the bff kisses them back, it is well and dandy and if they do not, they can blame alcohol and still remain bffs. I also certainly know no women, who use aged whiskies to sieve off men who will approach them. No man will approach a table with a bottle of Courvoisier, Glen and Bellaire on the table. The women are free to enjoy their night in peace.

We might not know all these women, but we know that there is nothing as unattractive as a woman who cannot handle her liquor. A woman teetering on her heels, her mini skirt halfway up her rump and her white shirt half covered in vomit. Know your alcohol limit ladies. Stay woke, stay tipsy, but never blind drunk!