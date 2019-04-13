New look open mic

I hadn’t been to the Alchemist Bar in a while and I was impressed by its makeover. Open mic Wednesday was on my list of events I had planned to check out and I finally ticked it off last week.

The show was already in motion by the time I got there. As I walked in, scouting for an ideal place to perch, I noticed how differently decent the place looked. If I’m being honest, it looks much better now in the new-do compared to the last time I was there in 2018.

There’s a method to its seemingly whimsical artsy design and it’s definitely appealing. The benches on the side reminded me of London. Their design heavily borrows from that of outdoor furniture in several pubs across London. The blue, yellow and red benches drop in a needed liveliness and warmth to the setting.

This complements the couches with cushions dressed in African print fabric, sitting in front of the stage. Backing the colourful décor is a set of slightly raised benches attached to tables. The open-air colour splendour doesn’t end with the glowing string lights on the roof. Graffiti murals line up on the wall that separates the club from the outside world.

The sitting space upstairs also has its own thing going on. It’s airy, well-lit and spacious with graffiti canvasing the walls. I was still scanning the place for a good spot to sit as I took it all in. The show was packed and as such there were limited options on where I could park my rear end.

Scanning the room, I saw an empty couch made from metallic liquor barrels and quickly dove for it. The open mic session was on fire as acoustic musicians, vocalists, spoken word artists, comedians, hip-hoppers and rappers took to the stage to show off their creativity.

Each person only had five minutes for their showcase. With a drink in hand (and this time I had a beer), I craned my neck to take a good look at our entertainers as they came and went.

Some were really good. I don’t want to say others were bad because I’m no expert in performing arts; so let me just say I didn’t feel their vibe. I will also tell you my story with beer. I have hated beer for a very long time. You wouldn’t have found me taking beer this time last year, but a love interest of mine changed that.

In short, my feelings for beer were swayed and I began sipping it little by little and now it’s growing on me. I still can’t believe that I no longer think twice about ordering beer whenever I’m out. So, I think beer and I are about to sign a lifetime deal if you know what I mean.

But I’m still going for the light ones (currently Tusker Lite) and plan to keep it that way. Beer is also cheaper. However, I still spoil myself with a good cocktail or wine every now and then.

Anyway, I sat there spectating as act after act took on the mic. I wasn’t hungry but the spicy aroma of cooking wafted from the food trucks all the way to my tummy. All this time, one of my hands was on standby, batting off mosquitoes.

And that is one thing I don’t like about the Alchemist. It’s as if they breed these merciless bugs. So when the show ended, the relentless mosquitoes literally sent me home. I didn’t want to stick around any longer, so I chugged down the last of my beer, went to the washroom and took off after admiring myself in the mirrors that trail the stairs to the ladies.

I toyed with the idea of going for Happy hour at Hunter’s Bar but maturely decided against it as it was mid-week and I had a lot on my to-do list for the following day.