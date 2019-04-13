Meet US-based promoter DJ JEY MBIRO, née David Mbiro Wambui

US-based promoter DJ JEY MBIRO, née David Mbiro Wambui, is one of Kenya’s pioneer gospel DJs, having co-formed Badilika Deejays, but before that, he literally walked through the valley of the shadow of death. Escaping the policeman’s bullet and landing in prison aged nine are all history. HARRIET JAMES NARRATES HIS SPELLBINDING TALE

We meet at his Nairobi radio station under construction, and he explains his desire to connect the youth in slums with Africans in the diaspora who can sponsor them. We then go downstairs where there’s a restaurant. Tracy Chapman’s song, talking about a revolution, is playing in the background.

Having some months earlier watched Jey Mbiro’s documentary that moved me to tears and left me a wreck, and considering what he is doing at the moment, I can’t help but imagine how the song could actually be the perfect soundtrack for his life.

I notice a tattoo of trees in the form of an old face on his arm and ask him its meaning. “The tress signify the fact that I am rooted in Christ completely,” he explains.

On his other arm is engraved ‘NTW’, which he says means ‘not of this world’, which is from the Bible, where Jesus said, ‘Destroy this temple, and I will raise it again in three days’. How deep, I think to myself, as I contemplate his heart-wrenching story and seek to hear more.

GROWING UP

“I was born in Korogocho in 1980 to a single mum, and I’m the second born in my family,” he narrates. The family later moved to Mathare Valley, one of Nairobi’s oldest slums. Life there was difficult as they lived in a mud house that sometimes leaked, with no electricity or enough food, and they had to buy water at one shilling per jerry can.

“Hiyo bob saa zingine hauna (sometimes we didn’t have that one shilling). So, we would buy the water once and go without for days; taking a bath was a luxury,” he recounts. All the while, the young Jey never noticed the cruel shackles of poverty, until they started going without food.

His grandmother and other family members sold chang’aa to survive. At the age of five, his mum, who was working at a toy factory in Huruma, was fired. At the same time, Jey’s step dad ran away from home as he had accidentally shot a man while drunk.

On top of that, thieves broke into their house and took away the little they had. All these events became too much for Jey’s mum to handle and this triggered depression. They moved in with his grandmother after his step dad’s departure, since they lacked rent.

He would go on to join Mathare Primary and even here, his mother could not afford school fees, books or school uniform. He recalls walking home to find his mother and grandmother sad because they had no food. At grandma’s, there were many grandchildren, at least 15, as his aunts and uncles too had brought their children to live there as they went about looking for work.

“Grannies in Mathare are taking care of their grandchildren. She used to sell traditional food such as mukimo and uji, but when the kids were many, sometimes it was hard to sell anything because that food ended up being consumed by us.

She didn’t have another job or a husband, and she was supposed to take care of all of us,” recalls the Sauti Awards founder, an organisation that seeks to celebrate African music and place it on the world map.

Majority at the sprawling ghetto were robbers who operated in gangs, and it was automatic that a child would eventually join one. For women, their fate was either becoming a prostitute or a gangster’s wife. Life became unbearable when he was about nine years, which forced him to the streets to look for food and money.

It was not long before he too, started stealing. “It was either you give me what you had or I took it myself. Other street kids used to threaten passersby with human waste to obtain stuff from them forcefully,” he reveals.

ARRESTED

Sometimes they would pretend to be part of rioting football enthusiasts then pick-pocket unsuspecting fans. They would then sell what they stole. A woman’s scarf, for example, went for Sh200. All this time, no one at home knew that he was stealing.

Jey witnessed many of his close friends being gunned down by police. It was only a matter of time before he too found himself in the law enforcers’ hands and was sent to an approved school. “I used to ask God to remove me from prison and from the ghetto life. One day, a children’s advocate came to the prison and desired to know more about my situation.

I told him that I used to go to school and this made him realise that once released, I could do well in school.

I pleaded with the judge to let me go to school, however, upon going back home, I found the situation I’d ran away from in the first place exactly the same, if not worse.

Luckily, this time round, help came in the form of Compassion International, a US-based Christian humanitarian organisation that sponsors children living in poverty across the world. It paid his school fees, however, they still lacked food, clothing and other needs, and he wondered when the struggle, the slum life, and interacting with the wrong influence would end in his life.

Many are the nights he went to bed on an empty stomach, too hungry to dream of a better tomorrow. Furthermore, there were no role models to look up to; people who made it out of the slum the right way were few and far between. “It was easy to skip going to school even though the fees had been paid. The hardest thing was being in school while other kids were busy playing and roaming the streets.

As unbelievable as it sounds, that was one of the main reasons pupils in slums quit school. To me, playing seemed like fun, while I should have known that I was actually building my future through education,” adds the soon-to-be father of two.

In another stroke of luck, he found assistance in the form of the Deliverance Church, where he would go to have meals. The church had built homes to take care of street kids and those in the slums, and Jey was lucky to find a home there. He was happy to be in a better environment where every child was going to school, and he studied hard.

The church taught him to be cultured, to be a man and eventually, he gave his life to Christ. “You know the ghetto mentality is a poverty mentality and there are two types of poverty; the mental and the physical. There are those in the ghetto who are given a chance to better their lives and they refuse to leave that life,” he elucidates.

Jey then went on to join Maina Wanjigi High School and shortly after, the church relocated the programme to Ngong, as someone had donated a bigger piece of land for the project. They stayed there for a year before the home was shut down and once again, Jey found himself in the slums.

“I went back to square one, kwa kanyumba ya matope (mud house). Rent was just Sh500, but was a problem to raise. He was a big man now and wished to fend for himself, but had no job. Some of his mates from the programme relapsed to their gangster ways, but Jey had hopes that he would make it and become somebody in the society.

“There are times they would come back from their robbing expeditions with so much money and split it in front of us, which would tempt us to go back to that life. All the girls were running after them,” remembers the DJ. Living large in the shanty area meant that one had a house with a cemented floor, a wardrobe and a nice sofa set as well as electricity.

Some even had a fridge. Fortunately, Jay and his four friends survived going back down the primrose path, and managed to move from a Sh500 rental in Mathare to a Sh2,000 one in Mlango Kubwa.

He later moved solo to Eastleigh to a one-room house, where he stayed alone but would occasionally bring people to stay with him. It is while here that he began deejaying under Badilika Deejays, which helped him pay rent and other bills. “We would get Sh1,000 or 2,000 per gig.

The deejaying grew and I began getting recognition,” says Jey. He would later meet the late Kaberere and Lena in one of the events, and they invited him to other gigs. This eventually grew into a friendship and Jey was made Zaidi ya Mziki’s official deejay.

In 2008, they went to the US on tour. He describes his first experience in America as crazy. Never in his life had he imagined he would ever board an airplane. “I used to see them from below and never even dreamt that I’d one day set foot in one. Everything I had watched in movies was live before my eyes. We toured about 20 states and came back after six months,” he narrates.

It is while in America that he felt the need to have Kenyan gospel artistes in the US supported like their counterparts back home. He consequently opted to settle in the US the following year. He deejayed for a while there, and one of his highlights was bringing the renowned Isaac Blackman to Kenya in 2009 for a concert.

He would later quit deejaying as it was not doing well in the US, and started working with Compassion International in Atlanta, Georgia, after his friend, Njugush of K-Krew, encouraged him to look for an opportunity to serve there. While continuing to serve in youth ministry, he met his wife, Susie Mbiro, an advocate who had moved to Georgia for work.

They had actually met earlier at an event in Colorado and reconnected. They tied the knot in Kenya on September 27, 2013. They have a two-year-old daughter, Shiloh Wambui, and are expecting their second baby. “In the ghetto, we don’t have weddings, we just come and stay.

So, for me to have one and also to inspire kids to see that someone can have a decent life was a joy. Remember, we didn’t have role models or anyone who passed through our lives and made it. It was a special thing to see my family and friends on my wedding day,” he says.

While serving with Compassion, Jey also realised there were no events to support African artistes who had moved to the US, and those that existed were poorly attended, hence, the artistes didn’t have much to survive on.

Consequently, he founded Sauti Awards in 2014 to honour excellence in recording artistes and create a platform where their work would be appreciated. He has also created Sauti Worship to bring African voices together. So far, artistes from Kenya and Uganda have participated.

This year, they are anticipating having some from Zambia, Malawi and Tanzania join in. However, finances and making people understand his vision are some of the challenges he faces. “Putting up a good event in the US is expensive; it can cost up to $25,000 (Sh2.5 million).

One needs to maintain a certain standard such that, when people attend the event, they will return next time. Other challenges including funds to pay for the artistes’ transport, and also when they fail to get a visa,” adds Jey. He is currently working on a mentorship programme that seeks to link children from the slums with Africans in the diaspora.

“Through radio, the needy students will be able to share their stories, which can reach the relevant people for assistance. Someone can select a child from their community and when they come home, they can meet them and see where their support is going. There’s nothing better than a kid from the slum seeing someone like them giving back.

They feel inspired to do better and become better. It’s more of mentoring and understanding other needs one may have apart from education, such as food and shelter. If every Kenyan could go to Mathare or Dagoretti and mentor one kid, I promise you, mental and physical poverty will minimise by far. The kids will begin seeing themselves differently,” he concludes.