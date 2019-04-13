Victoria Kimani tears into Nigerian artistes.

This week, Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani released a viral music cover, calling out Nigerian artiste Ycee for not giving credits for using her lyrics. She also tore apart another Naija musician Tiwa Savage, after joining a viral challenge started from a song done by Kizz Daniel.

While Tiwa did not immediately respond to her, Ycee did. First it was through his manager Aquari, who said Victoria was just chasing shadows. He alleged that the Mtoto singer was just looking for free publicity romo and that her accusations came as a shock to them. Efforts to have Victoria comment on the matter were not successful, as she did not pick our calls.

But in an interview with a local publication Ycee said he did not understand where Victoria’s beef was fetched from, since he only borrowed one line from the artiste who he had already spoken to. “I chose to be silent because I did not know what to do,” he said.