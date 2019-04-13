K’Ogalo on mission ‘impossible’

A cloud of trepidation and resignation hangs over Gor Mahia’s trip to Morocco for the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final return leg with Renaissance Sportive De Berkane on Sunday following an effortless surrender by K’Ogalo at home last weekend.

The bonuses dispute between players and management that occasioned a two-day boycott of training prior to the team’s biggest fixture in three decades has alienated the playing unit from the fan base and management.

It is under such deep mistrust between the three entities that Sunday 10pm kick off is set. The team’s horrible away form coupled with underlying factors have robbed the fixture of the lustre it deserves in Kenya.

An air of resignation is rife ahead of the game. Not many believe Gor can overturn a 2-0 scoreline away from home.

Gor have lost all their away matches on the continental scene except one against New Star de Douala of Cameroon. They mustered a scoreless draw that sent them into Confederation Cup group stage but had lost their two away games to Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi and Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

At the group stage, K’Ogalo lost away to all their opponents beginning with Petro Altetico (2-1), NA Hussein Dey (1-0) and Zamalek (4-0). Chasing a 2-0 scoreline is a Herculean task for a team with such a dismal away record but the playing unit, acutely cognizant of the wrath they attracted from a lethargic home loss last weekend want to prove a point.

A player who spoke to Wikendi Sport admitted that they are under pressure to salvage their own pride after the extensive fallout. “We know that everybody has resigned after we lost at home and the bitterness is all over.

We are working to try and overturn the scoreline. It is not easy but it is doable and we will surely give a better performance than people expect,” said the player, who wields a lot of influence in the dressing room.

Berkane profited on their height advantage over K’Ogalo but looked vulnerable on the few occasions the Kenyans got in their element. The Moroccan club equally had a stellar away record prior to visiting Nairobi but is fallible at home.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay will be back on the touchline after serving his one-match ban and could milk out something if he masterminds a better strategy than the one employed in Nairobi.