CODE-IP hold online safety class in Kiambu

Content Development and Intellectual Property Trust (CODE-IP) and Kenya Web Rangers have extended their youth online safety training to Kiambu County.

The training session, which is carried out in partnership with ACK Emmanuel Church, targets school going children on holiday and other youth within the locality and comes at a time when online abuse incidents are on the rise in Kenya.

Kenya is experiencing an increase in cyber security incidents, with the latest statistics from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicating that the reported number of online abuse cases rose from 158 in the previous quarter to 252 from October to December last year.

The other partner in the one-day training session, conducted on April 11, was the Kenya Scouts Association (KAS). The full day session targeted more than 1,000 children from surrounding churches and schools.

CODE-IP’s executive director Alex Gakuru said through the programme, more than 136 trainers have been trained and some 3,000 students adding that they target to train 2,000 per county this year to reach the 90,000 students mark.

“The training is done through various approaches. One is via the training of trainers done directly by CODE-IP. The trainers in-turn educate students in their counties supported by County Scouts Commissioners who have made a commitment to ensure at least 2,000 youth are trained per county,” said Gakuru.