PSG eager to grab second chance to wrap up French title

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain have another chance to wrap up the French Ligue 1 title on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel’s side travel to second-placed Lille requiring just a point to finish the job.

PSG could have been crowned champions in record-equalling time last weekend with a win at home to Strasbourg, but an extraordinary miss from on the goal line by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting ultimately proved crucial as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strasbourg.

Despite that anti-climax, it was always just a matter of time before the Qatar-owned club won Ligue 1 for the second year in a row, and the sixth time in seven seasons.

Against their nearest challengers, the task is a simple one, PSG are a massive 20 points clear with a game in hand on Lille, who have seven matches left. A draw will therefore suffice for a Paris side who have lost just one league game all season, otherwise they will get another opportunity at Nantes next Wednesday.

One thing is for sure, Kylian Mbappe is likely to be back in the PSG starting line-up after being rested last weekend, a decision that eventually backfired.