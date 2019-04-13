Rose says Tottenham can thrive despite Kane blow

LONDON: Danny Rose insists the feelgood factor sparked by Tottenham’s new stadium can maintain their momentum against Huddersfield on Saturday despite damaging injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Kane sustained a “significant lateral ligament injury to his left ankle” while making a rash challenge on Manchester City’s Fabian Delph during Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino fears the England striker could be sidelined for the rest of the season, with further assessment of Kane’s ankle by the club’s medical staff set for later this week.

Adding insult to injury, England midfielder Alli fractured his left hand in the City tie and may not be fit to face relegated Huddersfield in a crucial Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Fourth-placed Tottenham are only one point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal as the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League heats up.