Military council: ‘We shall not extradite Bashir’

“Bashir will be tried in our judicial system,” Lt Gen Omar Zain al-Abidin has told a just concluded media briefing. “We will have zero tolerance for those who kill citizens,” he said.

He added that no Sudanese will be extradited to face trial in a foreign court as long as the military council was in power, but added that a future civilian government might choose to deal with the matter differently.

Lt Gen Awad Ibn Auf was speaking after he was sworn in as the head of the military council in Sudan that’s supposed to oversee a two-year transition to civilian rule.

Mr Bashir was indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur, in the west of the country.

The conflict began in 2003 after rebels took up arms alleging the government was discriminating people from the region. Hundreds of thousands were killed in the crisis. -BBC Africa