Digital ads slightly bite ScanGroup revenues.

Traditional advertising, media and public relations fortunes are on the decline, compelling marketing and communications firms to change their strategies.

According to the ScanGroup Plc 2018 financial report, the company fortunes declined slightly mainly due to a challenging economic environment in Kenya, its largest market, as a result of reductions in expenditure by majority of the group’s key clients.

“This led to a decline in the group’s revenue in the traditional business activities including advertising, media and public relations,” the report says.

According to WPP Scangroup Plc, the overall revenue grew by 9.3 per cent. Kenya accounted for 62 per cent of the total, down from 73 per cent in 2017 – which implies that companies in Kenya no longer use traditional media outlets to advertise.

Although the decline was attributed to the TNS Karitar acquisition, which has a sizable presence in Nigeria and West Africa resulting in growth of revenues from Nigeria to 11 per cent of the group’s revenues up from six per cent, erosion of advertising in the traditional media is a cause to worry.

“Operating profit was up by 55.5 per cent from Sh412 million to Sh641 million. Overall profit before tax was up 37.3 per cent from Sh696 million to Sh960 million and profit after tax was up by 28.1 per cent from Sh478 million to Sh612 million,” the WPP Scangroup financial report says.

The profit was attributable to the non-controlling interest increased as a result of 20 per cent minority shareholding in TNS Karitar, which does market research in East Africa.