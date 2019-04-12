BusinessPeople Daily

Shilling slips due to imports

Zachary Ochuodho April 12, 2019
Cash. Photo/File

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodo

The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar yesterday due to dollar demand from importers and excess liquidity in the money markets, traders said.

At 7am, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.95/101.15 to the dollar, compared with 100.75/95 at Wednesday’s close.

This comes as experts worry that the shilling is likely to come under pressure in the coming months on account of a prolonged drought that has triggered an upsurge in prices for basic food and rise in inflation.

This pressure is likely to increase should the government opt to import food to fill the deficit as any massive importation may deplete the country’s forex reserves, leading to inability to import critical products such as petroleum hence paralysing the economy. A BMI report for April warns that the shilling is likely to come under increased pressure in the coming months due to food inflation.  Additional reporting by Reuters

