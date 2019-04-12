CoG rejects county pension scheme bill

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Council of Governors yesterday differed with both the national government and the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) over the passage of the County Government Scheme Bill that seeks to give thousands of county workers their own pension scheme.

While CoG claimed the bill exhibits a level of micromanagement and complete takeover of county pensions by the central government, the Ministry of Labour led by the Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani and CAF supported the bill saying it will promote stable labour relations that will provide workers with decent standards of living.

CoG and the ministry also differed on the unions to be represented on the board of trustees with the former insisting that the representatives of the unions should come from bodies with the highest numbers such as the Union of Kenya Civil servants but the latter insisted that representatives of the unions should come from institutions associated with this sector.

Immediate withdrawal

Appearing before the Senate Labour and Social Welfare Committee, Kisii governor and CoG chair of human resource labour and social welfare committee James Ongwae called for the immediate withdrawal of the bill saying that if passed in its current form it will not only be declared unconstitutional but will also be declared null and void.

In particular, Ongwae told the Senators who sit in the committee that its crafting has been done in such a way that national government can take over management of the scheme at any time yet it plays no role in the running of county affairs.

He said: “the distinctness of the counties has been emphasised in the Constitution and therefore, this bill should be revised and amended to confirm to the provisions of the constitution and the requisite legislation on the role of county governments on pension matters.”

Accompanied by the CoG legal team, Ongwae said that the takeover by the national government is evident especially when it comes to the composition of the board of trustees where most of them represent the interest of the national government.

Statutory Act

According to Ongwe the said bill can only be accepted if it is amended to have it established as a statutory act as envisaged in the Retirement Benefits Authority and not in its current form.

“It is therefore the council’s position that the bills ought to have been stayed to allow for consultations geared towards bui8lding consensus and to come up with a harmonised bill that captures the interests of county governments,” said Ongwae.