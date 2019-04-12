Mother describes suspect as harmless

The suspect in the gruesome murder of 25-year-old Moi University medical student Ivy Wangeci is an Information Technology expert working with a betting company in Nairobi.

After passing his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, Naftali Kinuthia, 29, pursued a degree in Computer Science at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology before landing a job at the multimillion-shilling company.

He went to primary school together with the slain girl at Joyland Academy in Gatanga, Murang’a county. Kinuthia is the firstborn son of a well-known Thika-based businessman while his mother is a teacher.

Those who know him say he was an active former youth member at New Testament Church of God, Chomo, under the stewardship of Bishop Samuel Wainaina Mwaura.

Although family members agree the two were in a relationship, they say Wangeci had not been formally introduced to the family.

According to his mother, Nancy Nanyamara, her son is a “disciplined, upright, bright, harmless and God-fearing young man”.

The distraught mother said she received the news about the incident on social media with disbelief. She believes her son is a victim of circumstances.

“My son has been a disciplined and very upright man. We, in fact, have never had a quarrel with him since I gave birth to him,” she said.