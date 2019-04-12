Warders held over murder of colleague

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Police in Nakuru are holding two prison warders in connection with the rape and murder of their colleague, Caroline Chesire.

The body of 25-year-old Chesire was found dumped in a bush in Githiolo village, Subukia sub-county. Police said the body had stab wounds in the chest and appeared to have been hit with a blunt object on the forehead.

Investigators are treating her male colleagues aged 20 and 28 as prime suspects. Police are also holding a vehicle they believe was used to dump the body 43 kilometres away.

Disciplined

Interestingly, the three warders graduated at the same time from the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru and were posted to Nakuru in July, 2017.

The suspects were last seen with the deceased at a bar in London Estate, Nakuru on April 2. Her father, Chief Inspector of Police Micah Chesire, described his daughter as disciplined, caring and respectful.

He said his family was devastated by the news of her death. “We leave everything to God and we hope investigators are going to bring the culprits to book,” he said.

Officer-in-Charge of Women Prison Emily Momanyi described Caroline as a disciplined and respectful officer who got on well with everyone at the facility.

She said the officer went missing from April 3 and efforts to trace her were not successful because her phone was disconnected.