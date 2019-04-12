Slain university student’s body moved to KU morgue

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The body of slain Moi University medical student Ivy Wangeci, who was brutally murdered by a man believed to be her boyfriend on Tuesday, was yesterday transferred from the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary to Kenyatta University Funeral Home, Kiambu county.

Her parents were neither present at the MTRH mortuary nor during the postmortem conducted by a team of pathologists led by Dr Benson Macharia.

The family was represented by the deceased’s close relatives. Her body was earlier taken to university’s Anatomy Laboratory department premises that is opposite the morgue for viewing and a short prayer service.

Media barred

There was commotion at the mortuary when family members barred journalists from the service, saying it was a private affair.

Private security guards and armed police officers were stationed at the gate leading to the Anatomy department with instructions not to allow the media into the premises.

“We have firm instructions from the family of the deceased not allow any media people here because it is a private affair and they want to mourn their daughter without publicity,” said an officer who declined to be named.

The Dean of Moi University College of Health Sciences Prof Lukoye Atwoli described Wangeci as a brilliant student who was ready to serve her country after graduating later his year.

“Wangeci was brilliant and focused in her studies and she was looking forward to graduating this year. We are very sad to lose a person who was ready to serve her country,” he said.

He said the institution had never witnessed such brutal incident and asked the police to ensure the student’s killer pays for the heinous crime.

Serve justice

“We are calling on the police to speed up investigations into the matter so that the deceased family can get justice,” said Atwoli.

Wangeci’s relatives and colleagues were overcome by emotion as the body was being loaded onto the hearse for her final journey to Kiambu.

The suspect, Naftali Kinuthia, is recuperating at the MTRH High Dependency unit from head injuries he sustained when he was attacked by a mob following the murder.

Eldoret East Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Ali Kingi said the suspect will record a statement as soon as he is discharged from hospital before he is charged with murder.

“We are waiting for a report from the medics at the MTRH on the health status of the suspect before he records a statement and taken to court to face a murder charge,” he said.