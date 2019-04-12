ICC noose hangs over ousted Sudan strongman

The toppling of Sudanese strong- man Omar al-Bashir raises the possibility of him standing trial before the Hague-based International Criminal Court, where he faces genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity charges. Why is Bashir wanted by the ICC? Darfur has been torn by violence since 2003 when ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Khartoum’s Arab-dominated government under

Bashir, accusing it of economic and political marginalisation. About 300,000 people have been killed in the conflict and another 2.5 million displaced, according to the United Nations. In 2005, the UN Se- curity Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC for investigation. The ICC’s chief prosecutor at the time, Luis Moreno Ocampo, opened a probe into Bashir and other suspects in Darfur’s conflict later that year. Following investigations, the ICC issued two arrest warrants against Bashir in 2009 and 2010. What are the charges?

Bashir is facing 10 counts for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. He was also the first sitting president to be wanted by the ICC and the first person to be charged with genocide. Pre-trial judges at the ICC said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Bashir and other high- ranking members of his government formed a common plan to carry out a counter-insurgency campaign against rebel groups opposing the Sudanese government. Bashir, 75, has always denied the charges.

Why hasn’t he been arrested? The ICC does not have a police force and relies on member states to carry out arrest warrants against suspects. What happens now?