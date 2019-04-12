NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

This man Omar al Bashir

Sudanese president Omar al- Bashir.

Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir, ousted by the army Thursday after months of anti-government protests, ruled with an iron fist since seizing power in a 1989 coup.

January 1, 1944: Bashir is born to a rural family in the village of Hosh Bannaga, 100km north of the capital Khartoum.

1973: A soldier from a young age, he fights alongside the Egyptian army in the 1974 Arab-Israeli war.

June 30, 1989: As brigade commander and with the backing of Islamists, he seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected government.

2003: He sends troops and militiamen to crush a rebellion in the western region of Darfur. The conflict claims more than 300,000 lives, according to the UN.

2009: The International Criminal Court issues a warrant for Bashir’s arrest on war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur. The following year it issues a war- rant for genocide. He denies the charges.

2010: He is elected president in the first multiparty election since he took power, which is boycotted by the opposition. He is re-elected in 2015.

2013: Demonstrations against his government erupt after a hike in petrol prices. Officials say dozens are killed in related violence.

December 2018: Protests begin in several towns after bread prices triple, snowballing into rolling nationwide rallies demanding he step down. April 11, 2019: Bashir is removed from office by the military  and detained.

